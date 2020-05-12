Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 879 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $137.88 on Tuesday. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $140.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.08. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.32. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

SMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.83.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

