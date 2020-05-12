Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Stock Holdings Lessened by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,377,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 358,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.12% of Axon Enterprise worth $522,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAXN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 25,672.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after buying an additional 135,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,855,000 after acquiring an additional 211,552 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $1,250,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,395.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 29,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $2,336,076.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 690,115 shares in the company, valued at $55,436,937.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,091 shares of company stock worth $6,137,725 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.14.

NASDAQ AAXN opened at $84.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.60. Axon Enterprise Inc has a twelve month low of $49.80 and a twelve month high of $90.10.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.92 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

