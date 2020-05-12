BlackRock Inc. Purchases 252,350 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,718,687 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,350 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.68% of Juniper Networks worth $549,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,738,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,527,000 after purchasing an additional 472,153 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 98,912 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 22,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JNPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.50 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.59.

In other Juniper Networks news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $542,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

JNPR stock opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $27.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.30.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

