Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 9,267 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,267 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,838.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.93. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $22.93.

