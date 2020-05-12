SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 223.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,635 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.11% of iRobot worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iRobot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in iRobot by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in iRobot by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iRobot by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iRobot by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,824,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IRBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of iRobot from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of iRobot from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iRobot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

IRBT stock opened at $64.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $96.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.97.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.09). iRobot had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

