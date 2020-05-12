Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 111,311 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XLNX. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 102.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 160.0% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XLNX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $116.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $189,098.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,812.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $86.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $133.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.53.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.18%.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

