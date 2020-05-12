Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,224 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,083 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 337.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra downgraded General Motors to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.47.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien bought 22,400 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,514.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GM opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $41.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.