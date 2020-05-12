SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 8,100 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of Wolverine World Wide worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WWW. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 85.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WWW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

In related news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $1,257,881.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,331.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $105,722.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWW opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.58.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.81 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Read More: Quiet Period

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)

