SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,926 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 21,607 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 32,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UE opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.54. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.49.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.35. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $93.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.15.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

