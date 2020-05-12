SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 541.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,411 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Photronics by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 629,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 327,835 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Photronics by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 342,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 203,072 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,068,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Photronics by 13.2% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,349,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after acquiring an additional 157,234 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,812,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Photronics news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $34,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,656.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph A. Fiorita, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $36,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $814.00 million, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $159.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

