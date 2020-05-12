SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) by 271.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,526 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Canada Goose worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Canada Goose by 4.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 266,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 18.1% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 43,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 49.6% during the first quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 18,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth about $24,779,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

GOOS has been the subject of several research reports. OTR Global reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $51.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $342.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.61 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.