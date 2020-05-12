State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 106,400 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 80.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 106,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,855,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,151,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,053 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,535,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $634,566,000 after purchasing an additional 337,204 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,955,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,206,000 after purchasing an additional 498,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,430,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $430,192,000 after purchasing an additional 96,068 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,523,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,002,000 after purchasing an additional 21,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on PerkinElmer from $102.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.06.

NYSE PKI opened at $93.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.91 and a twelve month high of $102.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.11 and its 200 day moving average is $88.95.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $652.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.46 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

