SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 26,630 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 319.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,630 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Bottomline Technologies worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bottomline Technologies by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Bottomline Technologies by 382.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

In other Bottomline Technologies news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $53,714.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,786,042.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $88,143.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,290,704.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,550 shares of company stock worth $174,447 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies stock opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.53 and a beta of 1.23. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $27.82 and a 12-month high of $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.06 million. Bottomline Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. Bottomline Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Bottomline Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.79.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.