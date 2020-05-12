SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 71,023 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 75.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71,023 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Crown by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management grew its position in Crown by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 26,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Crown by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Crown by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of CCK stock opened at $63.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.85 and its 200 day moving average is $69.39.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Crown had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CCK has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Crown from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Crown from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Crown from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.82.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.