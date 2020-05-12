Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Position in Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,785 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVT. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Finally, Stolper Co purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVT opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.19. Royce Value Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $15.34.

In other Royce Value Trust news, VP Byrne Daniel A. O purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $55,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

