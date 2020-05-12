SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,005 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 381.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 7,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,450,633.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,430 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,077.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 274,667 shares of company stock worth $56,128,574. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $196.08 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $211.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.74 and its 200 day moving average is $186.60. The firm has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra upped their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.15.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.