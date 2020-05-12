Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Position Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 77.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $95,464,000. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,732,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5,573.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,014,000 after buying an additional 182,185 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 408,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,119,000 after buying an additional 176,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $18,477,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $118.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.68. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.25 and a fifty-two week high of $169.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.84.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $4,294,724.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.57.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

