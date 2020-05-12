SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 187.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,016 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,382 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in 2U were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter valued at $2,783,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of 2U by 1,767.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.51. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.56. 2U Inc has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $42.13.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. 2U’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that 2U Inc will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of 2U from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of 2U from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of 2U from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.91.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 3,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $115,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 172,906 shares in the company, valued at $5,187,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

