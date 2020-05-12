SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 36,136 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 482.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,136 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.10% of STAAR Surgical worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $487,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

In other STAAR Surgical news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 2,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $75,185.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,577.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $75,472.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,075.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAA opened at $39.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.60 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average of $34.70. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.75.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STAA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

