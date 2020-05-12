Sigma Planning Corp Purchases New Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,306,000 after purchasing an additional 174,751 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Lear by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lear by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 258,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,058,000 after purchasing an additional 26,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth $4,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

NYSE LEA opened at $103.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.62. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $63.20 and a twelve month high of $143.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.15%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Lear from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lear from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.76.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.