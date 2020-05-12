Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,127 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of KHC stock opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KHC. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.