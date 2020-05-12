Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,329 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Twitter were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Twitter by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 82,628 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $1,150,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,740 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 284.1% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $747,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $290,312.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,489,886. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

TWTR stock opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a current ratio of 11.93. Twitter Inc has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.92.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The business had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Twitter from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho upgraded Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Twitter to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Twitter from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Twitter in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.96.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

