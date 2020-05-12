TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Holdings Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 223.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,252,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,941,584,000 after purchasing an additional 61,927 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,834,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,587,544,000 after purchasing an additional 203,021 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,501,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,400,562,000 after purchasing an additional 32,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,266,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,269,369,000 after purchasing an additional 293,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,173,000 after acquiring an additional 33,741 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $348.96 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $200.06 and a fifty-two week high of $673.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $324.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $508.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $1.30. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. Bank of America downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $487.00.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.44, for a total transaction of $7,763,198.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $352.61 per share, for a total transaction of $705,220.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 247,223 shares of company stock worth $115,141,153. Insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

