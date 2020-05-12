Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 652.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $16,594,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 2,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $506,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,088 shares of company stock worth $28,987,460 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSI stock opened at $130.14 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $120.77 and a 52-week high of $187.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 146.43% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

MSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered Motorola Solutions to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.37.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.