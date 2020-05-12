Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $112.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $139.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.08.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

