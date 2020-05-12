Sigma Planning Corp Grows Position in Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Progyny were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at $8,816,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at $1,746,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at $1,118,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGNY opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. Progyny Inc has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 200.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.77.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.07 million. The company’s revenue was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Progyny Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $375,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 522,446 shares in the company, valued at $11,546,056.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 67,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $1,527,800.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,304 shares of company stock worth $2,678,021.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGNY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Progyny has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

