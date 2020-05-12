InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in InterDigital Wireless were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 1,858.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $57.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 79.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.47. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $71.07.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $102.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. InterDigital Wireless’s payout ratio is 212.12%.

IDCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

About InterDigital Wireless

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

