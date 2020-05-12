Sigma Planning Corp Invests $305,000 in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.
Sanofi Company Profile
Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.
