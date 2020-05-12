Sigma Planning Corp Invests $305,000 in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

SNY stock opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.58. Sanofi SA has a 12-month low of $37.62 and a 12-month high of $51.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

