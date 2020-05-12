Sigma Planning Corp Has $315,000 Holdings in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 59.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 235,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 87,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 563,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,334,000 after purchasing an additional 41,590 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 15.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 19,172 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst in the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 13,431 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst stock opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average is $23.24. Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $25.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%.

Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

