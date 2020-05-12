Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Holdings Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 1,050.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,986 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,901 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $58.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group downgraded Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

In related news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.20 per share, with a total value of $36,585.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,530.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Allen Kingsley sold 4,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $269,234.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,051.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,503 shares of company stock worth $776,464. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

