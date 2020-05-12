American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in American States Water were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWR. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in American States Water by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in American States Water in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in American States Water by 86.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in American States Water in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AWR. UBS Group increased their price objective on American States Water from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American States Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on American States Water from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

In related news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $31,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,679.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWR stock opened at $76.67 on Tuesday. American States Water Co has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $96.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). American States Water had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water Co will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.28%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

