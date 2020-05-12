Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 15,994 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

FITB opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average is $25.37.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cfra increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

In other news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn bought 58,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,202.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

