Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 109,763 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 155.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,393 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 109,763 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.29% of M.D.C. worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $46.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of M.D.C. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.47. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 7.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.23.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.13). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $58,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,628.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David D. Mandarich sold 16,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $732,854.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,036,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,640,511.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

