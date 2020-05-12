Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 61,589 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,589 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $17,557,000. Adelphi Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.6% during the first quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 9,282,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,909,000 after purchasing an additional 323,759 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,008,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,622,000 after purchasing an additional 303,789 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 16.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,212,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,402,000 after purchasing an additional 174,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 727,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,363,000 after purchasing an additional 80,950 shares in the last quarter. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAK stock opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.96 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Takeda Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

