Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.34 Million Stock Position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.05% of Allegion worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Allegion by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Allegion by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total transaction of $5,528,814.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,088,656.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $472,244.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,226.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $101.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.73 and a 200-day moving average of $115.13. Allegion PLC has a one year low of $77.37 and a one year high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.68% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $674.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Allegion’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 26.18%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Allegion from $124.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Allegion from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.63.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

