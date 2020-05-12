Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.88.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $235.26 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $260.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $127,636.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,823.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total transaction of $617,892.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,435,146.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,614. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end?solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help?our customers?make business-critical decisions.?Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

