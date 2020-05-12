Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Stake Raised by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 68.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,266 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 22,371,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,652 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Nutrien by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,175,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,670,000 after purchasing an additional 173,724 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Nutrien by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,707,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,325,000 after purchasing an additional 850,459 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Nutrien by 10.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,093,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,674,000 after purchasing an additional 744,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,350,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,388,000 after purchasing an additional 594,714 shares in the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Sunday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Nutrien to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

NTR stock opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nutrien Ltd has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $55.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 82.95%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

