Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.07% of Post worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Post by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Post by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Post by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. grew its position in Post by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 45,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Post by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE POST opened at $88.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.04. Post Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $68.97 and a twelve month high of $112.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Post had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on POST. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.55.

In other Post news, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $356,433.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,433. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

