Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 208 Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $379,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gartner by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,563,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $509,496,000 after buying an additional 14,783 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Gartner by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 23,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,212,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Gartner during the third quarter worth $1,219,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins acquired 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.50 per share, for a total transaction of $216,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,152,151.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.60.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $118.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.48. Gartner Inc has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $171.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.62.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

