UBS Group AG Purchases 182,962 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,790,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,962 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.10% of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF worth $152,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PFF opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $38.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.