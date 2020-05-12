On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “On Deck Capital, Inc. is an on-line platform that uses a big data, analytic model to source, underwrite, and fund loans to small businesses. The Company offers online tools and resources including data aggregation and electronic payment technology, and to evaluate the health of small businesses. It’s small business loans include dental loans, restaurant loans, medical financing, restaurant financing, fast small business loans, fast small business financing, online small business loans, online applications for small business loans, small business loans online, retail capital, fast small business financing, short-term business loans, business equipment financing, small business equipment financing and merchant cash advance. On Deck Capital Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of On Deck Capital from $4.25 to $1.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of On Deck Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research lowered shares of On Deck Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of On Deck Capital from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.29.

Shares of NYSE ONDK opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21. On Deck Capital has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 15.35, a quick ratio of 15.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.96). On Deck Capital had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $110.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.49 million. Equities analysts expect that On Deck Capital will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 30,621 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 100,393 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of On Deck Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 150,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 91,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of On Deck Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

