Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the local business review company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Yelp from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Yelp in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Yelp from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yelp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.06.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $22.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.97. Yelp has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 69.22 and a beta of 1.53.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The local business review company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Yelp had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Yelp will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $158,529.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,406,684.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 56,700 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $39,219,000 after acquiring an additional 54,788 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Yelp by 2.8% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 156,781 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Yelp by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Yelp in the first quarter worth $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

