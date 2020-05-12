Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tricida, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of novel therapeutics to address renal, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. Tricida, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

TCDA has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tricida from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tricida from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of TCDA stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average of $33.64. The company has a quick ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Tricida has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $44.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.68.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts expect that Tricida will post -5.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.46 per share, for a total transaction of $147,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dawn Parsell Otto sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $135,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,805.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $750,910 over the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Tricida by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tricida by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Tricida by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tricida by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Tricida by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

