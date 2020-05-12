BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

TECH has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BIO-TECHNE from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered BIO-TECHNE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $218.00 to $211.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $236.33.

TECH stock opened at $279.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 59.10, a P/E/G ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.11. BIO-TECHNE has a 1-year low of $155.17 and a 1-year high of $281.77.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.32 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, Director Harold J. Wiens sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BIO-TECHNE by 34.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,090,000 after buying an additional 17,776 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in BIO-TECHNE by 2.7% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 18,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. State Street Corp increased its position in BIO-TECHNE by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,509,000 after buying an additional 30,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the first quarter worth approximately $391,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

