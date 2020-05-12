BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

TECH has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BIO-TECHNE from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered BIO-TECHNE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $218.00 to $211.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $236.33.

TECH stock opened at $279.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 59.10, a P/E/G ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.11. BIO-TECHNE has a 1-year low of $155.17 and a 1-year high of $281.77.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.32 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, Director Harold J. Wiens sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BIO-TECHNE by 34.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,090,000 after buying an additional 17,776 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in BIO-TECHNE by 2.7% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 18,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. State Street Corp increased its position in BIO-TECHNE by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,509,000 after buying an additional 30,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the first quarter worth approximately $391,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

Latest News

UBS Group AG Purchases 182,962 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF
On Deck Capital Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research
Yelp Given New $25.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada
Tricida Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
BIO-TECHNE Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.86 Million Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.


