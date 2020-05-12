Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.86 Million Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 123.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,205 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,748,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 11,744.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252,883 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 250,748 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 70.8% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 505,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,859,000 after buying an additional 209,607 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,616 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,984,000 after buying an additional 141,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 284,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,354,000 after buying an additional 123,021 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.33.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $104.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.29 and a 52 week high of $117.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.02.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $723.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.72 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is 17.32%.

In other Hill-Rom news, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

