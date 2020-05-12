Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 29,124 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 10.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 2,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 8.6% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $109.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $114.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.90.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.88.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Sandfort sold 200,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $21,009,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,489,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III bought 1,273 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,760.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 235,830 shares of company stock valued at $24,704,948 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

