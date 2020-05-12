Comerica Bank Acquires 5,020 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 646.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.62.

In related news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,047.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Laurel Richie bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $25,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,158.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYF opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average of $29.60. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 18.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

