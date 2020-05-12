Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Stock Position in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OUT. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Outfront Media from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Outfront Media from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

NYSE OUT opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. Outfront Media Inc has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $31.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $385.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.40 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Outfront Media’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

