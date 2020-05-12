Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,346 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,544 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,969,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PE opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. Parsley Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.68.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 151.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $564.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

PE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

In other news, Director A R. Alameddine bought 10,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. Corporate insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

