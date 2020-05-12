Comerica Bank Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,488 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 3.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Investec raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Societe Generale raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. BHP Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average of $47.28.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.